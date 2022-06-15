Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of CGO stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.