Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez Acquires 35,000 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $266.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $6,367,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

