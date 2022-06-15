Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez Acquires 35,000 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Tupperware Brands stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $266.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.59.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $6,367,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
