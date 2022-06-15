Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) Insider David Reeves Purchases 61,068 Shares

Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI – Get Rating) insider David Reeves bought 61,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,388.40 ($55,130.83).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Calidus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Calidus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.