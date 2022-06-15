Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) Insider David Reeves Purchases 61,068 Shares

Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI – Get Rating) insider David Reeves bought 61,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,388.40 ($55,130.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Calidus Resources Company Profile

Calidus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of gold minerals in Australia. The company holds interests in the Warrawoona Gold project covering an area of approximately 780 square kilometers located in the East Pilbara district of the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia; and the Blue Spec project located in the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia.

