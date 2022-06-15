Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Update

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Calix during the third quarter worth $14,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

