Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 145.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,155. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.40. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.