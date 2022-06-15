Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Update

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 9,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 8,039,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,134,572. Cameco has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

