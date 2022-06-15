Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 71,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.