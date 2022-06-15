Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

