Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.31

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 36334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWH. TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.82.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 29.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 74,773 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 69.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 44.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 44,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,406 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

