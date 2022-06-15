Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

CAMT opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Camtek has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

