Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. Canaan has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAN. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Canaan by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 324,446 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Canaan by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

