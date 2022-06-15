Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NASDAQ:CAN opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. Canaan has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.19.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAN. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
About Canaan (Get Rating)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
