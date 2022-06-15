Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to “Buy”

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.71.

NYSE SNOW opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,454 shares of company stock worth $166,969,186 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

