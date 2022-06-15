Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$115.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE:CM opened at C$64.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$110.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$139.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$64.51 and a 1-year high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.