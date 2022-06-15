Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

CP stock opened at C$88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$105.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.04%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

