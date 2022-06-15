Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 56500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.51 million and a PE ratio of -9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

