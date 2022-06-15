Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.71

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.71 and traded as low as $18.05. Canfor shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 2,580 shares traded.

CFPZF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

