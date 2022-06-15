Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 15th total of 750,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cango by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cango by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cango by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Cango by 37.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CANG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,594. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $452.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($1.09). Cango had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cango will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

