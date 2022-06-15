Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 4,350 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $15,051.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,456,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,958,043.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,347 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $4,741.44.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 8,336 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $22,924.00.
- On Friday, May 27th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 300 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $768.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 4,680 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $11,419.20.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 26,612 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $65,465.52.
- On Friday, May 20th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,039.29.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,845.52.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $226,749.15.
- On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,387.14.
- On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.
Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 30.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Neuronetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
