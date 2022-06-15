Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 4,350 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $15,051.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,456,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,958,043.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,347 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $4,741.44.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 8,336 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $22,924.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 300 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $768.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 4,680 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $11,419.20.

On Monday, May 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 26,612 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $65,465.52.

On Friday, May 20th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,039.29.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,845.52.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $226,749.15.

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,387.14.

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 30.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.