Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CANO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

NYSE:CANO opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.10 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cano Health in the first quarter worth $89,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

