Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.48. Cano Health shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 66,768 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CANO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $704.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,025,000 after buying an additional 215,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 1,049,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,147,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

