Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of GOEVW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,696. Canoo has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

