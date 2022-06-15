Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.24) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.86). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.81) EPS.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FMTX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of FMTX opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 60,984 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

