Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RZLT. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.29. Rezolute has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.35 and a quick ratio of 22.35.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rezolute will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Rezolute news, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $79,997.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gil M. Labrucherie bought 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,997.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 72.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 58.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 420,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 155,732 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

