Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

ZYNE opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 121,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 66,889 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.