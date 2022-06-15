Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $108.84

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.84 and last traded at $109.17, with a volume of 10072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.58.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

