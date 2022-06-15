Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.89.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capri by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

