Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.89.

Capri stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

