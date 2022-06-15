Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of CPRI opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $21,338,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $7,737,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after buying an additional 114,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.