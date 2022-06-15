Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $21,338,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $7,737,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

