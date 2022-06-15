CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTBC. TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

MTBC stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.39.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,590 shares of company stock valued at $113,109. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareCloud by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

