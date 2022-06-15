CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 311,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,567 shares of company stock worth $640,336 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

