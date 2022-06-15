Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.286 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$141.86 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$140.28 and a 52 week high of C$214.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.41.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The business had revenue of C$233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.7000001 EPS for the current year.

CJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$218.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

