Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.286 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$141.86 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$140.28 and a 52 week high of C$214.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.41.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The business had revenue of C$233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.7000001 EPS for the current year.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
