Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TSE CJT opened at C$141.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$152.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$140.28 and a 52 week high of C$214.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.41.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The firm had revenue of C$233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.7000001 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CJT. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$218.00.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

