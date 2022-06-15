Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 114,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,974,876 shares.The stock last traded at $9.06 and had previously closed at $8.69.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.26) to GBX 1,537 ($18.66) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.05.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,524.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 191.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

