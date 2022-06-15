Carrie Smith Cox Acquires 130,000 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SELB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SELB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

