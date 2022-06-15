Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Carter’s stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. 803,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 17.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $866,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

