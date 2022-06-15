Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.69

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.69 and last traded at $70.87, with a volume of 1778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.