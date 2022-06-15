Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Acquires 793,790 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 793,790 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,423,690.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE CVNA opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $376.83.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
