Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Acquires 793,790 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 793,790 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,423,690.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE CVNA opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 33.3% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.