Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 12.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.45. 90,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,433,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Specifically, insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,765,508 shares of company stock worth $338,491,669. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Carvana to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

