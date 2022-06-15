Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 12.57 Per Share

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.57 ($0.15) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.66. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CGS stock opened at GBX 333.30 ($4.05) on Wednesday. Castings has a 52 week low of GBX 282 ($3.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.10). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 311.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 332.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.18 million and a P/E ratio of 16.10.

In related news, insider Steve Mant purchased 3,100 shares of Castings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £9,858 ($11,965.04). Also, insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 5,000 shares of Castings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($18,448.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.43) price objective on shares of Castings in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

