Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Announces Dividend of GBX 15

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Castings’s previous dividend of $12.57. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Castings stock opened at GBX 333.30 ($4.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £145.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 311.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 332.10. Castings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282 ($3.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.43) target price on shares of Castings in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Castings news, insider Steve Mant purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £9,858 ($11,965.04). Also, insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($18,448.84).

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

