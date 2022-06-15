Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Increases Dividend to GBX 15 Per Share

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Castings’s previous dividend of $12.57. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Castings stock opened at GBX 333.30 ($4.05) on Wednesday. Castings has a one year low of GBX 282 ($3.42) and a one year high of GBX 420 ($5.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 311.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 332.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.18 million and a PE ratio of 16.10.

In other news, insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($18,448.84). Also, insider Steve Mant purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £9,858 ($11,965.04).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.43) price objective on shares of Castings in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

