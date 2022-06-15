Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Brian J. Cooke Buys 3,000 Shares

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,000 shares of Castings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,270 ($11,251.37).

CGS stock traded up GBX 38.75 ($0.47) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 328.75 ($3.99). 532,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,233. Castings P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 282 ($3.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.10). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 332.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10.

Get Castings alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Castings’s previous dividend of $12.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.17%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.43) price objective on shares of Castings in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Castings (Get Rating)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.