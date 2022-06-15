Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.11. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.