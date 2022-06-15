Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.97. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 4,680 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.