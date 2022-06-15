Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.97. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 4,680 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

