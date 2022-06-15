CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,449,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,935,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after buying an additional 153,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 444,471 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,571,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 77,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 123,477 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.