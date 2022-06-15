CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the May 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 95.8% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,733,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 1,337,419 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $3,736,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 256,144 shares during the period.

PRPB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

