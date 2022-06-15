CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 868,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
CDW opened at $162.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.45. CDW has a 52-week low of $155.39 and a 52-week high of $208.71.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.
CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
