CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 868,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.83.

CDW opened at $162.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.45. CDW has a 52-week low of $155.39 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.