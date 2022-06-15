Celanese (NYSE:CE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $131.67

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $131.67 and last traded at $135.24, with a volume of 15054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

