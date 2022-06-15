Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Up 9.2%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 6,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 277,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
