Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Up 9.2%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 6,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 277,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at $107,368,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 303.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,379 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $12,964,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,453,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.